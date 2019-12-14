The National Weather Service today issued a winter weather watch message for much of Central Indiana, including the Terre Haute area.
Low pressure is expected to move through the Ohio Valley on Sunday night through Monday night and is expected to bring wintry precipitation.
A winter storm watch will be in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service said:
• Heavy mixed precipitation is possible.
• Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of about a tenth of an inch are possible.
• Portions of central, east central, southwest and west central Indiana are likely to be impacted.
• Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning and evening commutes.
Some uncertainty remains regarding the precise path of the storm, as well as projected snow accumulations. Changes in the path of the storm could greatly impact snow amounts.
The National Weather Service says be prepared for winter driving conditions on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and stay aware of the latest forecast for updated and more precise information.
