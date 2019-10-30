Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College's challenge of a federal audit has been successful, and The Woods will not have to repay $42 million in federal student aid funding, the school announced this morning.
At issue was SMWC's participation in federal student aid programs in 2005 to 2010. The DOE initially found The Woods out of compliance with regard to distance education funding.
This morning, SMWC announced the Department of Education has reversed that finding.
"Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College was indeed eligible to participate in federal student aid programs in 2005 to 2010 and is not required to return $42 million in student aid as determined by a resolution reached with the U.S. Department of Education (DOE)," the college said in a news release.
The decision made last week came after a more thorough review of the initial findings by the DOE, including the records of regular and substantive interactions between students and academic staff during the years audited and the favorable findings of The Woods accrediting agency regarding its academic model, the school said.
“This is an affirmation that we were always compliant,” Woods President Dottie King said. “We continue to focus on the future by embodying a spirit of student-centered academic innovation, faith and leadership to transform ourselves and to benefit our communities.”
SMWC’s Woods Online program began as the Women’s External Degree program in 1973. It was one of the earliest distance education programs in the nation. In 2005, the former women’s college expanded access to its undergraduate distance program to men and became known as Woods Online.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.