Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College today announced it has decided to keep next year's tuition at 2019-20 rates, with no increase.
In addition, both new and returning students will maintain that same tuition rate for the duration of their college career at the Woods for up to eight semesters.
The initiative applies to all undergraduate students in a degree-seeking campus or online program. The new tuition guarantee will provide eligible students with a set tuition rate from freshman through senior years, allowing students and families to better plan for their higher education expenses.
“We want to convey to students and families that a college degree from The Woods is affordable,” said Brennan Randolph, vice president for enrollment management and institutional technology. “We hope this guarantee brings comfort and ability for families to map out college expenses knowing that there won’t be a surprise down the road with a change in tuition.”
SMWC set the tuition for the 2020-21 academic year with no increase, a move demonstrating the college’s commitment to its mission and value, the college said in a news release.
“We pride ourselves in being a college that meets students and families where they are and goes above and beyond to help them achieve their goals,” said SMWC President Dottie L. King.
“... We’ve made these decisions in an effort to increase students’ access to quality education with some predictability,” she said in a news release.
Because the tuition guarantee offers students the benefit of paying the same tuition rate for four years, it is an additional incentive for students to complete their degrees on-time. Indiana’s private, non-profit colleges such as SMWC have the state’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, according to Independent Colleges Indiana.
For more information about SMWC’s tuition and fees or to apply for admission, visit www.smwc.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.