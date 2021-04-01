Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) will offer students, faculty and staff the opportunity to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
The Indiana Department of Health is partnering with local colleges and universities, and SMWC will open its own clinic in the Oakley Student Center in the lower level of Le Fer Hall.
This will allow students to receive the two-dose vaccine before the term ends in early May.
The first dose will be administered on April 7, 8 and 9 from noon to 6 p.m.
The second dose will be available April 28, 29 and 30 from noon to 6 p.m. An appointment will be made for the second dose at the time the first shot is administered. Vaccines will be administered by trained healthcare providers who are registered with the state of Indiana.
Janet Clark, vice president for academic and student affairs, says SMWC encourages all individuals who are able to do their part to end the pandemic by participating in the vaccine.
“Our ability to return to pre-COVID-19 activities and operations through the summer and next fall is dependent on the number of individuals who choose to be vaccinated,” Clark said. “I am pleased with the efforts of the SMWC community to continue to make health and safety a priority and how well the protocols have been followed."
