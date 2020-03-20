Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College today it will extended online-only instruction through the end of the semester.
Also, the college announced, all students will move out of Le Fer Residence Hall by noon on March 30.
Additionally, all college travel is canceled through the remainder of the semester. This includes the study abroad trips to France, Greece and Ireland.
Decisions on Ring Day and commencement are still to come.
Here is today's COVID-19 update from The Woods:
Against the backdrop of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, SMWC continues to evaluate the safety of our students. Today, we are taking several important steps to help safeguard the health of our SMWC community.
SMWC will extend online education through the end of the semester. Without the possibility of returning to the physical classroom, all students will move out of Le Fer Residence Hall by noon on March 30. Students will follow the regular move-out process and schedule a move-out time using this form to reserve your specific time. Students who need to stay after this time period are required to communicate to Student Life via this form to request a waiver.
In addition, all College travel is canceled through the remainder of the semester. This includes the study abroad trips to France, Greece and Ireland.
The leadership of the institution is mindful of the importance of time-honored traditions including Ring Day and Commencement. As the situation continues to evolve, final decisions on whether to hold Ring Day and Commencement ceremonies will be made.
