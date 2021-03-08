Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College plans two in-person commencement ceremonies this spring, which will allow for proper distancing for graduates and their guests.
The proceedings will take place Saturday, May 8, in Hamilton Arena located in Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.
Campus students and online and graduate students will participant in separate ceremonies. Campus graduates will walk at 10 a.m. while Woods Online and graduate students will walk at 4 p.m. A baccalaureate liturgy will be held between the ceremonies at 1 p.m.
“Commencement is an important and exciting occasion in the lives of our students,” said Janet Clark, vice president for academic and student affairs. “Being able to celebrate their accomplishments together with their families in person is very meaningful for all the faculty and staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.