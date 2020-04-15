SMWC logo

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College today announced it will begin accepting students to its newly introduced kinesiology major in fall 2020.

Kinesiology majors may choose between two concentration areas: leadership or health.

The new campus-based major, which is a part of the science and mathematics department, will prepare students who are interested in the study of human movement to pursue careers in a variety of fields, the college said in a news release.

The major also paves the way for students to pursue graduate study to become a physical therapist, physician, or chiropractor, among other careers.

A general studies major will also be available in the fall.

The general studies major was created as a transfer-friendly option for adults who have successfully completed previous college credits and wish to earn a bachelor’s degree. The Woods says its student-centered approach allows the college "to meet students where they are and help them move forward."

For information about the kinesiology major at SMWC, visit smwc.edu/kinesiology 

For information about the general studies major, visit smwc.edu/generalstudies 

