Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced today that Enzley Mitchell IV has been named the college’s first men’s head basketball coach.
In addition, he will serve as an assistant professor.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Enzley Mitchell IV to the Pomeroy family as the institution’s first head men’s basketball coach,” said Deanna Bradley, athletic director.
“I am certain Coach Mitchell will be an inspiring coach for his players and a wonderful ambassador for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. His commitment and passion to the student-athletes, supports our objectives and our efforts to ensure student success in both athletics and academics,” said Bradley.
Dottie King, college president, said men’s basketball "will provide further elevation of our athletics program and I look forward to the excitement that Coach Mitchell and his team will bring to our student experience. Pomeroy Pride is growing at The Woods."
In a college news release, Mitchell said he is "honored and excited to join the team at SMWC. I thank God for opening the door and giving me the right opportunity to return to coaching basketball at the college level, along with the support of my wife and daughter. I'd also like to thank Dr. Dottie King, Deanna Bradley, and the search committee for their confidence in selecting me to serve as a head coach and professor at SMWC."
Men’s basketball will be the college's seventh new athletic team in seven years when the team takes the court in 2021.
Mitchell said he is eager to start recruiting and find prospective student-athletes to fit the program. “I'm looking forward to recruiting young men who want to earn a degree from SMWC and build a foundation for our team," he said.
Most recently, Mitchell served as the assistant professor of sport management and kinesiology department chair at Bethel University. He also is the owner and operator of Prep Search helping high school student-athletes and their families conserve resources throughout the college recruiting process.
Mitchell earned his Ph.D. in sports administration from Concordia University-Chicago. He holds a master’s degree in recreation and sport management from Indiana State University and a B.A. in business administration from Spring Arbor University.
In 2008, Mitchell was appointed the director of athletics and head coach of the men’s basketball team at Northern New Mexico University. In 2010, Mitchell became the director of athletics and men’s head basketball coach of Illinois Institute of Technology where he initiated and completed the transition of the program from NAIA to NCAA Division III.
In 2016, he became the varsity coach for boys’ varsity basketball at Providence Cristo Rey High School in Indianapolis. Prior to his time at Northern New Mexico University, Coach Mitchell had assistant coaching stints at Earlham College, Wilberforce University, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, and Millikin University.
Enzley was born in Fort Wayne and now resides in Indianapolis. He is married and has one daughter.
