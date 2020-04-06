Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is postponing its commencement and Ring Day ceremony because of concerns related to COVID-19.
"During this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the commencement ceremonies originally scheduled for May 9, 2020 will be postponed," according to a Woods news release.
Both commencement and Ring Day are scheduled for June 20; Ring Day had initially been slated to take place March 21.
“Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College enjoys a 180-year legacy of caring for her students. In this long and storied history, the college has weathered many challenges including the Civil War, both World Wars, the Spanish Flu pandemic and so many more," said Dottie L. King, college president.
"Together, we will tell a new story of how we came together and met the needs of our students during this challenge,” King said.
More information will be provided to students and families soon regarding the details of each ceremony, along with plans to recognize academic, athletic and leadership accomplishments.
“The challenges of these times try our patience and test our character. The strength of our faith will keep us united in purpose,” King said. “So much has been lost to our students during this crisis that it breaks my heart. Yet, I am prayerful that we may still celebrate together.”
