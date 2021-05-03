Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced today a new partnership with Bon Appétit Management Company, which will manage the foodservice contract in the new dining center and residence hall, currently under construction.
“We are thrilled to be opening our new dining center this fall with Bon Appétit,” said Jaclyn Walters, vice president for finance and administration. “Following a months-long process, which included focus sessions with students and discussions with a number of potential partners, we are excited about the opportunity to move in this direction.”
Bon Appétit is a foodservice management company known for its culinary expertise, including small-batch scratch cooking, local sourcing of ingredients and a commitment to socially responsible practices, according to a college news release.
Dottie King, SMWC president, said, “With Bon Appétit at the helm in our new facility, we plan to greatly expand options for students by providing longer service hours, in-between options as part of a grab-and-go market, a fun and modern atmosphere, healthy options with access to on-site nutritionists, pop-up dining experiences and, of course, great food.”
Bon Appétit will begin operations on campus in July. The new dining center is expected to open for students in August. They will also operate The Woods Café in Rooney Library.
Bon Appétit’s sustainable practices and food sourcing practices "fit nicely with SMWC’s values of sustainability and social justice,” Walters said.
The college's Aspire Even Higher Strategic Plan draws from the collective effort and ideas of nearly 40 members of the faculty and staff, providing a framework for growth. The construction of a new dining center and residence hall, which also includes the repositioning of the college’s bookstore, operated by Follett, is one of a number of initiatives underway.
Other student initiatives include updating lighting throughout campus, expanding parking, completing renovations to the current residence hall, Le Fer Hall, and expanding student services in both academics and counseling.
