Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will add men’s volleyball in the 2022-23 season, the college announced today.
The addition will bring the total number of athletic teams for SMWC to 15.
“We are excited to add this increasingly popular sport of men’s volleyball to our growing list of varsity teams in fall 2022 and we look forward to welcoming a new coach to lead both our women’s and men’s teams," said Brennan Randolph, vice president for enrollment management.
This will be the eighth scholarship athletic program to be added to SMWC’s intercollegiate athletics in the last five years.
A search will begin immediately for a head men’s and women’s volleyball coach to oversee both programs. The women compete in the fall and the men’s season will be in the spring.
SMWC intends to join the Mid-South Conference as an affiliate member to allow the men’s team an opportunity to compete for a conference championship. The women will compete in the River States Conference as a full-member institution.
