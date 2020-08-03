Six football players have tested positive for COVID-19, and Indiana State University has suspended football practice.

All football players, coaches, and support personnel are in quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19, the university said in a news release this evening.

Coach Curt Mallory informed the team tonight.

Other NCAA football programs, including at least three in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, have previously paused football practice and conditioning because of positive tests, according to the university.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our foremost concern,” said Sherard Clinkscales, ISU's director of athletics. “Our doctors and training staff instituted and followed strict protocols on monitoring and testing student-athletes.”

None of the six players participated in the football team’s “March for Justice” on Sunday because they were in quarantine. Others who were close to those players were also in quarantine, the university said.

The players who tested positive live off campus and are in quarantine off campus.