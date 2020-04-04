Update, 11:15 a.m.: COVID-19 totals in Vigo County were again revised Saturday morning to reflect a seventh new case since Friday.
The Vigo County Health Department COVID-19 case tracker shows 16 total cases, 14 of which are active and two of which resulted in death.
The health department is gathering information on the status of the seven new cases and whether they've been hospitalized or are self-isolating at home.
Health officials and Gov. Eric Holcomb have warned Hoosiers for much of the past week that COVID-19 cases would likely jump in the coming weeks as testing becomes more widely available and as the state climbs toward its projected peak infection period.
Original, 11 a.m.: Vigo County health officials confirmed Saturday six additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 15.
Vigo Health Department administrator Joni Wise said three cases were confirmed last night and three more were confirmed this morning.
The county currently has 13 active cases.
The health department is gathering information on the status of those six new cases and whether they've been hospitalized or are self-isolating at home.
The new Vigo cases are not yet reflected in the Indiana State Department of Health's interactive map or reporting.
The state department of health announced Saturday morning 523 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
With 523 new positive cases, Indiana now has 3,953 confirmed cases.
A total of 116 Hoosiers have so far died.
To date, 19,800 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 17,835 on Friday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 155. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Bartholomew (22), Boone (12), Hamilton (41), Hancock (15), Hendricks (23), Johnson (16), Lake (70), Lawrence (14) and St. Joseph (17).
