The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will reopen all public buildings, sacred sites and grounds beginning next Monday.
In addition, Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception will again be open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
All Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods have been fully vaccinated, and they are ready to welcome everyone back to the Woods, which was recently voted the Tribune-Star’s Readers’ Choice 2021 Best Place to Take Visitors.
Many of the buildings on campus were shuttered in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sisters, like many people, have had limited contact with friends and loved ones for more than a year, according to a news release.
General Superior Sister Dawn Tomaszewski said the Congregation made the decision to essentially close the campus out of an abundance of caution.
“Given the fact that many of the Sisters of Providence who live at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods were among the most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, it was not difficult to make the hard decision to follow the directives of both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Indiana Health Department to lock down our campus,” Tomaszewski said.
“The trade-off, of course, is that the very places that might offer people comfort and solace during these hard times – the Church of the Immaculate Conception, the Blessed Sacrament Chapel, the Shrine of Saint Mother Theodore – were not available.”
Despite the shutdown, people still visited the campus, took advantage of the outdoor shrine and interacted with the sisters in different ways, Tomaszewski said.
For example, many visited Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and communicated with sisters from their windows. And technology helped, as many sisters learned to join Zoom meetings with friends, family and Providence associates. In fact, more than 30 Sisters of Providence programs were offered by Providence Spirituality & Conference Center and White Violet Center for Eco-Justice via livestream programming.
Sacred sites that will be reopened to the public include the Shrine of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin, the Blessed Sacrament Chapel, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Providence and the Church of the Immaculate Conception, among others.
In addition, retail stores are now open daily. Linden Leaf Gifts store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays, while stores hours for the Farm Store at White Violet Center are noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sundays. All times are Eastern Standard Time.
Beginning June 8, the Congregation’s monthly Taizé Prayer service will be open to the public. Livestream services will continue for those who are unable to attend in person. The service takes place from 7 to 8 p.m., on the second Tuesday of each month.
For more information on upcoming workshops retreats and more, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
“It is with great joy that we are open to visitors again,” Tomaszewski said.
“Family members of sisters have already been making plans to come and visit. This does feel like a time of important reunions. COVID has brought home once again how important relationships are to our well-being and happiness," she said.
The Congregation is asking that all visitors remain attentive of safety protocols which remain in place, including wearing a mask, physical distancing and washing hands. Properly-fitted masks will be required to enter buildings on the grounds.
For more information, go to SistersofProvidence.org and click the COVID-19 update button.
