The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 among sisters and residents who reside in the long-term care unit of their healthcare center, according to a statement from congregational leadership.
Jason Moon, spokesman for the Sisters of Providence, said he did not have concrete numbers as of this afternoon.
"Having said that, it is my understanding that two sisters have passed away from COVID-19 complications as well as two additional residents at Providence Health Care," Moon said in an email.
"Currently, all of the sisters and other residents who have tested positive have been isolated in a special unit of Providence Health Care (PHC), are being monitored on a consistent basis and receiving appropriate therapies ordered by the PHC medical director. The Sisters of Providence sponsor the health-care center," according to the statement from the congregation's leadership.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Congregation has had a COVID-19 task force in place to monitor protocols regarding the virus in cooperation with the Indiana State Department of Health, Vigo County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Recently, all the sisters who reside in the health-care center received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The second shot is scheduled for next week. Other sisters who reside on campus and SP staff received their first dose this past week.
"We ask that people continue to pray for all people who have been afflicted with this virus and affected by the pandemic," the sisters said. "As people of faith, we hope and pray that additional vaccines and therapies will be developed so that all people can receive the treatment they need to both prevent the disease and to recover from it should they contract it. As our foundress, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin, said: 'Have confidence in the Providence that so far has never failed us.'"
