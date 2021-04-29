Advocacy is a key component of the work of the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods. The environment, including climate change, is a major focus of the Sisters as they work to support solutions that will make a meaningful difference.
“The work of justice, of promoting systemic change that protects planet Earth and promotes human rights, is essential to answering our call as Sisters of Providence,” Sister Donna Butler said.
To that end, the Sisters are in the process of forming a chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy climate change organization focused on national policies to address climate change with hundreds of chapters throughout the world.
Volunteer Kristina Lindborg, who helps form local chapters throughout the state, said when she first joined her chapter in Bloomington three years ago there were about four chapters in Indiana. Now there are are nine. Although there is already an active chapter for Congressional District 8 in Evansville, Lindborg said given the large and diverse population in Terre Haute, an additional chapter could make a much larger impact for the citizens and businesses in the Wabash Valley.
“Creation care is a big part of every faith community and because social justice is greatly affected by environmental policies, the lobby’s mission aligns beautifully with the ministries of the Sisters of Providence,” Lindborg said.
By concentrating on shared values rather than partisan divides, the organization builds relationships with community leaders, elected officials and Congress, always starting from a place of respect, gratitude and appreciation, according to the lobby’s website.
A virtual Wabash Valley Climate Advocate formative workshop is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. There is no cost to attend the workshop and registration may be accessed at https://bit.ly/3u8Txpm.
Lindborg said this first formative online workshop will serve two purposes.
“First, we’ll take a look at what we see as the single most impactful solution to climate change — a national carbon fee and dividend — and discuss how a carbon price is the single most powerful tool available to reduce America’s carbon pollution,” she said. “Then we’ll explain how [the lobby] implements the five core activities that all chapters leverage to bring citizens into the political process and to ensure their contribution is constructive and makes more good possible.”
An economy-wide carbon tax, where the money is given to people, is typically referred to as a carbon fee and dividend or carbon tax and dividend. With a carbon tax, a fee is applied wherever fossil fuels enter the economy. This carbon price flows through the economy, incentivizing businesses and people to switch to clean energy.
A carbon tax becomes affordable for ordinary Americans when the money collected from fossil fuel companies is given as a dividend, or “carbon cash back” payment, to every American to spend with no restrictions. This protects low- and middle-income Americans who otherwise might not be able to afford the transition. Studies by the organization and Citizens’ Climate Education show the monthly carbon cash back payments are enough to essentially cover increased costs of 85% of American households, including 95% of the least wealthy 60% of Americans.
The first formal meeting of the Terre Haute chapter will be conducted virtually from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on May 25. Everyone who attends the online formative workshop this Saturday will receive an invitation. For those who are not able to attend the workshop, Lindborg said to watch for the Zoom meeting link on area church bulletin boards and other social media.
Lindborg said the May meeting will be facilitated by the state co-coordinator who will provide a background of the mission.
“We’re super inclusive and value diversity, so the group is open to all who are serious about solving climate change and wants their voice to be heard,” said Lindborg. “We work with elected officials and community leaders from across the political spectrum because we believe that everyone is a potential ally and that we can find common ground that will facilitate lasting change.”
More information on the Lobby canbe found at citizensclimatelobby.org.
