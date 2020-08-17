Sister Barbara Doherty, who served as president of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College from 1984 to 1998, died Sunday.
She was 88.
Doherty had been a Sister of Providence for 69 years.
She was inspired at the age of 7 to become a Sister of Providence by an aunt who had also joined the congregation.
Many of her ministries were in education, including as president of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and the director of the Institute of Religious Formation at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.
Funeral services for Sister Barbara will be announced as soon as they become available, according to the Sisters of Providence website.
