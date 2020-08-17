Sister Barbara Doherty, who served as 13th president of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College from 1984 to 1998, died early Monday morning.
She was 88.
Doherty is being remembered as someone who was brilliant and scholarly, yet down to earth and approachable.
"She was a dynamic, vibrant, wonderful person who will be very much missed," said Jennifer Dorsey, an alumna who attended the college from 1993 to 1997.
As a journalism student, Dorsey interviewed Doherty on many occasions.
"She was a huge figure on campus, very well regarded and revered by everyone who knew her," Dorsey recalled.
But Doherty was also "incredibly approachable, very personable, and she was very involved with students as individuals," Dorsey said. "She always made an effort to get to know you."
Dorsey is editorial director of Entrepreneur Press.
Accomplishments during Doherty's tenure at SMWC included a student mothers program; an exchange program with Providence University in Taiwan; a women’s Small Business Development Center; founding of the Mari Hulman George School of Equine Studies and successful completion of a $15 million campaign.
She also established scholarship athletics at the college.
Current SMWC President Dottie King said Doherty "was supportive and a mentor to me. We enjoyed a positive relationship" through the years.
Doherty led the college during times that were "really challenging financially, and she was thinking out-of-the-box," King said.
Alums who attended the college during Doherty's tenure "had a huge respect for her professionally. They thought she was brilliant." Doherty taught theology and students "loved taking her classes ... she had a way of explaining things and making it personal," King said.
Beyond that, "She just really connected with the students. She thought a lot of them, and they thought a lot of her. I hear that over and over from alums," King said.
King also recalled that Doherty "was always uplifting, and she showed up at everything we invited her to attend." In 2015, the college honored Doherty as a distinguished alumna.
"She loved the Sisters of Providence, she loved God and she loved the college," King said. "I think of her as a very faithful person."
Deanna Bradley, the college's athletic director, was hired by Doherty in August 1991.
"She was an amazing leader," Bradley said. "While in the beginning she was somewhat closed to the idea of using scholarships to recruit student-athletes, she soon opened up quickly to the idea."
Doherty was willing to listen to Bradley and others who explained the benefits of strengthening the athletics program and offering scholarships to student-athletes.
"I remember when Sister Barbara would sit on the bench during the women’s basketball games with Rose-Hulman. She was always so excited," Bradley said. "After the game, she would make sure she told the players how wonderful they were. She even kept the Clabber Girl Trophy in her office for a few years."
Bradley also described Doherty as someone who was "always willing to listen to others, and guided with both her intellect and her compassion for SMWC. It has been a blessing to have shared a small portion of her life’s journey. ... She was very dear to so many, and we will miss hearing her famous words, 'You’re swell'."
Doherty, who grew up in Chicago, had been a Sister of Providence for 69 years.
Sister Denise Wilkinson, who worked with Doherty at the college, described the former college president as someone who "was definitely a scholar. Her passion was teaching theology, trying to connect with students or younger sisters, and trying to help them connect with God, who was very real for her and very present.”
Doherty was a scripture professor. "She made the people in scripture so alive. You would think you were sitting next to Saint Joseph or Mary or the prophets. The Word of God was part of who she was. It was so authentic.”
Doherty also was a good administrator who had a creative side of her in designing programs, Wilkinson said. "She was willing to take risks, like Sister Jeanne Knoerle before her. Her dedication to the college was unbelievable."
The Woods' 13th president also loved music. "She was a talented pianist, loved to sing and loved to dance. She would drag out oldies, but goodies, all of the time. She was a very charming woman," Wilkinson said.
“For all of her learning and for all of her credentials, she was a very ordinary person," Wilkinson said. "She loved being with people. I had a great affection for her.”
