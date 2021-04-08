A missing Vermillion County teen is the focus of a statewide Silver Alert issued by Indiana State Police.
Destiny Baugh, 17, of Dana, was last seen about 1 a.m. Wednesday. She is described as a white female, 5-feet, 4-inches tall weighing 250 pounds, with brow hair and blue eyes.
Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger.
Anyone with information about Baugh’s location is asked to call the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838.
