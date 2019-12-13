Indiana State Police declared a statewide Silver Alert just after noon Friday for a 15-year-old Terre Haute boy.
The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Clayton Matthew Johnson, a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt with grey hood, blue jeans and red tennis shoes.
He was last seen 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Johnson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Johnson should contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.