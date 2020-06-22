Silver Alert for Jasmine Riddell of Brazil, Indiana

Silver Alert for Jasmine Riddell of Brazil, Indiana

 Submitted

UPDATE:

Indiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert for Brazil teenager Jasmine K. Riddell as of Monday evening. No further information was released by ISP.

Original report: June, 19, 2020:

The Brazil Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jasmine K. Riddell, age 16, last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, in Brazil.

She is believed to be in danger.

Riddell is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Riddell can contact the Brazil Police Department at 812-446-2535, option 5, or 911.

Tags

Recommended for you