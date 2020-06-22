UPDATE:
Indiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert for Brazil teenager Jasmine K. Riddell as of Monday evening. No further information was released by ISP.
Original report: June, 19, 2020:
The Brazil Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jasmine K. Riddell, age 16, last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, in Brazil.
She is believed to be in danger.
Riddell is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Riddell can contact the Brazil Police Department at 812-446-2535, option 5, or 911.
