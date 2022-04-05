Two men are sought and a Terre Haute jewelry store owner is in custody after shots were fired Tuesday in the wake of a theft at Darrell’s Diamonds in The Meadows shopping center on the city’s east side.
Booked into jail was Darrell Bemis, 72, on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness, according to city police.
In a Facebook post, the Terre Haute Police Department said its officers responded just after 2:45 p.m. to The Meadows regarding shots being fired.
Officers learned a male had entered Darrell’s Diamonds in the shopping center and committed a theft of merchandise.
That man fled from the store and met up with another man, and they began to run from The Meadows.
Bemis then gave chase and fired multiple shots from a handgun, police said. He was later taken into custody.
Both males who fled are thought to be adults, police noted. They had not been located late Tuesday.
No one had reported any injuries as of Tuesday night, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.
At the shopping center, a witness told the Tribune-Star he saw a male in his 20s wearing a white hoodie run out the front atrium of the shopping center while carrying a black jacket wrapped around a large object.
That witness, owner Joe Walton of the Just Another Kind of World kiosk in The Meadows, said he saw the store owner in the grassy area outside the atrium, then heard what sounded like a gunshot.
Walton said the suspect ran north on the main drive and rounded the corner outside the MCL Cafeteria, heading east toward a parking area.
Walton said he saw the jewelry store owner fire a handgun three more times toward the fleeing suspect.
Walton said he himself then chased after the suspect, who threw down a display case containing gold earrings and other items. Walton said he recovered the stolen items and returned them to the jewelry store.
Several police officers arrived shortly afterward, and officers later could be seen documenting and collecting four shell casings as evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.