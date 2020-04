Law enforcement officers were shot at Saturday morning in West Terre Haute, but none were shot.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person.

Ames said officers were fired upon when they arrived, but none were shot.

The scene is secure and police say there is no active threat to the public.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.