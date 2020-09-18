Lights and sirens

One person is dead and two others were injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Terre Haute.

Indiana State University Police issued an alert reporting the off-campus shooting in the area of Sixth Street and Ohio Boulevard.

City Police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said the shooting occurred between 1:30 and 2:20 a.m. today.

“It appears to have stemmed from a college house party,” Adamson wrote in a Twitter post. “Unfortunately one victim is deceased and two others are being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”

Adamson asks anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 812-244-2634.

The public was asked to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

Lisa Trigg has been a reporter at the Tribune-Star since 2009. With more than 30 years of newspaper experience, she now covers general news with a focus on crime and courts.

