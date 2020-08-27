The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a Vigo County School Corp. bus.
Vigo Sheriff John Plasse said a pickup truck rear-ended a school bus Thursday afternoon on State Road 63 near Springhill Drive.
Plasse said the driver of the truck then fled the accident scene on foot. Police are searching for that driver.
VCSC Director of Communication Bill Riley said a small number of children were on the bus, but they were not injured.
"We were able to transfer those students to a new bus and get them home," Riley said.
