A Shelburn man faces charges including kidnapping and aggravated battery in an early Thursday morning abduction that also reportedly included a hatchet blow.
Michael L. Scott, 29, is charged with the felony crimes of kidnapping, criminal confinement, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, said Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
The victim was identified as Robert Nagy, 28, of Sullivan, who was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment of serious head and facial injuries and is awaiting transfer to an Indianapolis hospital, the sheriff said in a news release.
Among other things, Cottom said, Nagy was struck in the head with a hatchet.
The sheriff said an investigation began when his office learned a man had been taken by force from his home just south of Sullivan sometime after midnight. The victim was forced into a car trunk, taken to a rural area and severely beaten.
Sullivan County deputies, working with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, began a search for Scott that included police dogs and drones. He was located near a railroad track off Oregon Church Road in Vigo County.
Police said they learned a female who was not a willing participant in the kidnapping was battered by him. Police said she jumped from a car driven by Scott near U.S. 41 and Harlan Road in Vigo County. She was not seriously injured and declined medical treatment.
A short while after that female jumped from the car, Scott crashed it near Boot City on U.S. 41 and ran off, leading to the search that ended with his arrest.
He was taken to first to Vigo County Jail for questioning, then transferred to Sullivan County Jail. Bond is set $120,000, 10 percent does not apply.
