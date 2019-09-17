The Vigo County Sheriff's Office today said it earlier this month mistakenly released a man held in a battery case and is now looking for him.
Gregg F. Shepherd, 48, of Terre Haute, was released without a court date on Sept. 5, and jail personnel discovered that error on Sept. 13, Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release.
Shepherd was to be held pending charges of criminal confinement, battery, and theft. Vigo Superior Court Judge Sarah Mullican issued two additional warrants for Shepherd’s arrest, and law enforcement agencies have been notified.
"Although we do not view Shepherd as an immediate threat to anyone, we promptly notified the victim in the pending confinement and battery cases and we are aggressively searching for this individual,” Plasse said.
The sheriff said a review of internal procedures has begun.
“This is an unfortunate situation that we do not want repeated,” Plasse said. “I have asked our team to review all internal procedures to determine how this error occurred and to ... implement procedures (and conduct training) that will prevent such a premature detainee release in the future.”
