The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Kroger on South U.S. 41.

One man was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital late Wednesday afternoon and is "not in good condition," according to Vigo Sheriff John Plasse.

Plasse said his department responded to Kroger after receiving reports of shots fired at 4:07 p.m.

The shooting is an apparent road rage incident, in which two men were involved. Plasse said one of the men had and fired a handgun twice, striking the other man and seriously injuring him.

The sheriff's office is obtaining a statement from the man who fired the handgun. "Right now, he's a person of interest," Plasse said. "We're trying to sort out what happened, and he is the one that did fire the handgun."

As of 6 p.m. investigators were still processing the scene and reviewing Kroger security video.

Plasse said further information will be released later tonight.