Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom announced Thursday his office will not enforce Gov. Eric Holcomb's mandatory mask order.
Holcomb signed an executive order mandating the wearing of masks in public places, beginning Monday. Failure to wear a mask where required can be prosecuted as a Class B misdemeanor.
Cottom said after receiving numerous questions, he felt he must address public concern regarding enforcement of the order.
"Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies will not stop or detain a citizen for not wearing a mask," Cottom said. "My staff will not be issuing citations or taking anyone to jail for a violation of this order.
"Our agency will not respond solely to a reported violation of this order."
He said residents of Sullivan County should not call the sheriff's office or 911 dispatch to report violations.
Cottom said his deputies, "will uphold the Constitution of the United States and enforce the laws of the state of Indiana, which were put into place by our elected legislators."
He did say that a business does still reserve the right to deny entry or refuse service to an individual who refuses to wear a mask.
"Failure to leave a business or organization after being asked to do so could be considered trespassing, creating an unwanted legal situation for yourself," Cottom said.
Masks are still required inside the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the jail.
Cottom said he and his deputies will wear masks when interacting with the public, while on duty or whenever appearing in the uniform, unless safety dictates otherwise.
