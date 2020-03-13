While public concern about COVID-19 and cancellation of events continues to grow across the Wabash Valley, the need for blood donations continues
“Right now is the time for all healthy donors to donate blood,” said Versiti Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Abshire. “People need people. We’ve relied on the generosity and compassion of our donors during previous challenging times and we are confident that they will once again answer the call by donating life-saving blood during this unique and unsettled time in human history.”
Versiti operates a blood donation center on South Third Street in Terre Haute as well as other locations in the Midwest, and provides blood and biological services to more than 80 Indiana hospitals.
The donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus, Abshire said.
“Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe,” Dr. Abshire said. “Coronavirus is currently not known to infect patients through blood transfusions.”
Versiti has experienced a sharp decline in individual blood donations in the past few days. More than 2,700 units of blood and more than 100 community blood drives have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Available blood and blood products are at a concerning level for the nearly 250 hospitals that Versiti serves.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to give. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit Versiti online at http://www.versiti.org/Indiana.
More than 90,000 Indiana residents each year give blood through Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, formerly Indiana Blood Center, a non-profit organization founded in 1952 that operates blood donation centers in Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Greenwood, Lafayette, Terre Haute and Highland.
The center also operates thousands of mobile and community blood drives each year throughout the state.
