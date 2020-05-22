The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher W. Curry will be escorted back to Terre Haute on Saturday.

Curry, a 23-year old from Terre Haute, died May 4 in Erbil, Iraq, from non-combat-related injuries, according to a Defense Department news release.

He was a supply specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

A police and Patriot Guard escort has been arranged for the transfer from Indianapolis International Airport to Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home in Terre Haute.

The escort is scheduled to begin about 11:30 a.m. in Indianapolis and arrive in Terre Haute between 1 and 1:30 p.m., according to Patriot Guard ride captain Randy Dyer.

Dyer said the procession is scheduled to exit Interstate 70 at U.S. 41 to drive north toward Wabash Avenue. After turning right on Wabash, the procession will make its way to Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home at 25th Street.

Dyer, a Vietnam veteran, said it's an honor to be asked by the family to escort Sgt. Curry and to give him the welcome home that some were never afforded.

He encourages the public to line the procession route and welcome Sgt. Curry home.