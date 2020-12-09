Vigo, Vermillion and Sullivan counties all reported new COVID-19 deaths in today's coronavirus update from state health officials.
All of those deaths occurred Monday or Tuesday. Vermillion County had three new deaths for a total of 18, with 863 cases.
Sullivan County had two deaths for a total of 21, with 1,306 cases.
Vigo County had two deaths, for a total of 119, with 7,473 cases of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, at the federal correctional complex on Terre Haute's southwest side, the penitentiary reports 128 inmate cases and three staff cases as of Tuesday. The correctional institution reports 198 inmate cases and 18 staff cases.
During the four weeks of Nov. 8 to Dec. 5, the prison complex reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, according to Vigo County Health Department data.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,853 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 398,417 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 6,207 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 98 from the previous day. Another 299 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,352,854 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,338,308 on Tuesday. A total of 4,706,966 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
