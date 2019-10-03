Citizens have seven more opportunities to attend community meetings aimed at getting their input on needed Vigo County School Corp. budget cuts and also answering questions about a proposed operating referendum.
Tonight's meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Sugar Grove Elementary. The sessions are conducted by the Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools political action committee.
Tonight's presenters will be Tom Balitewicz and Stacy Mason. At remaining meetings, Superintendent Rob Haworth will present information and answer questions.
Future presentations will take place on the following dates, all beginning at 6:30 p.m. and lasting about 90 minutes: Tuesday, Deming Elementary; Wednesday, Davis Park; Thursday, Fayette; Oct. 15, West Vigo Elementary; Oct. 16, Franklin; Oct. 17, Meadows.
The district must make at least $4 million in budget cuts to keep an appropriate cash balance. It also is seeking an operating referendum that would increase property taxes for operating expenses by $7 million per year for eight years.
Officials say the referendum is needed to pay for added personnel who ensure student safety, health and wellness; to adequately fund school transportation, including field trips; and to provide teachers, especially new teachers, with competitive pay, especially at a time of a teacher shortage.
If the referendum does not pass, Haworth says that $8 million in budget cuts will be necessary.
The district has had several community meetings so far and on Thursday released a list of the most commonly suggested ideas from citizen for budget cuts and revenue enhancements:
Some of the suggested cuts include redistricting/consolidating schools; combine bus routes to maximize bus riders; reevaluate administrative positions and combine responsibilities; retirement incentives for staff.
The most commonly suggested revenue enhancements include obtain business partners/sponsorships; absorb Covered Bridge into Vigo County School Corp.; for-profit preschool programming; lease empty space and equipment to community organizations; rent facilities to community organizations for one/two-day events.
The district has recorded each idea delivered by community members in these meetings.
A full list of suggestions provided by the community is available at vigoschools.org.
