Seven people were booked into the Vigo County Jail overnight on charges of obstruction of traffic in connection with a protest on city streets.

For the third day, protesters gathered in the area of the Vigo County Courthouse, with some entering the street and creating traffic hazards.

City police said Monday that arrests would occur if protesters became violent or property was being damaged.

Protests have occurred nationwide since the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd by police, adding to social unrest due to claims of police brutality due to bias, racial profiling and cultural shaming in communities across the United States. Protests in Terre Haute on Saturday and Sunday resulted in no arrests as police monitored the activity, providing security for protesters and observers.

Each person arrested late Monday and early Tuesday was released from jail on their own recognizance with instructions to appear in Terre Haute City Court on Wednesday.

Facing the Class B misdemeanor charge are:

– Dejanne Joshua, 24, of Terre Haute, booked in at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday. Joshua was released from jail at 3:29 a.m.

– Nadia Danique Culp, 22, of Terre Haute, booked in at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday. She was released at 3:24 a.m.

– Charles J. Walters, 32, of Allerton, Illinois, booked in at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday. He also faces a charge of resisting law enforcement. Walters was released at 3:07 a.m. Tuesday.

– Michael D. Shouse, 27, of Terre Haute, booked in at 2:11 a.m. He also faces a charge of disorderly conduct. Shouse was released at 4:01 a.m.

– Chandler Michael Craft, 18, of Terre Haute, booked in at midnight Tuesday. Craft was released at 3:13 a.m.

– Tatiana Kristian Jackson, 23, of Terre Haute, booked in at 11:50 p.m. Jackson was released at 3:32 a.m.

– Adesina Clay, 47, of Rockville, booked in at 11:36 p.m. Clay was released at 2:59 a.m.