A serious crash Wednesday evening has closed Interstate 70 in Vigo County at the 10 mile marker near the exit with U.S. 40/Indiana 46 on Terre Haute's east side.
I-70 MM 10.4 WB near SR 46 / mile 10 All lanes closed 4 hours due to a crash— INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 22, 2021
Indiana State Police public information officer Sgt. Matt Ames tweeted that officers from the ISP Putnamville post are currently working an accident in the westbound lanes involving a semi-trailer and passenger vehicle.
Reports from the scene are a vehicle is inverted and an air ambulance helicopter has been called and landed in the roadway.
The Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted that all lanes will be closed for 4 hours because of the crash.
