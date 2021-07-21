I-70 logo

A serious crash Wednesday evening has closed Interstate 70 in Vigo County at the 10 mile marker near the exit with U.S. 40/Indiana 46 on Terre Haute's east side.

Indiana State Police public information officer Sgt. Matt Ames tweeted that officers from the ISP Putnamville post are currently working an accident in the westbound lanes involving a semi-trailer and passenger vehicle.

Reports from the scene are a vehicle is inverted and an air ambulance helicopter has been called and landed in the roadway.

The Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted that all lanes will be closed for 4 hours because of the crash. 

