Police are warning westbound motorists on Interstate 70 of a semi fire near the 15-mile marker in Vigo County.
Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police said troopers are on the scene where the semi's engine, cab and sleeping compartment were engulfed.
The driver was not injured.
Clean-up is expected to take an hour, Ames said.
Motorists should watch for slowed or stopped traffic in the area. The 15-mile marker is in the area of the Tabortown Road overpass.
