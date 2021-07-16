The Seelyville Water Treatment Plant sustained a lightning strike Thursday night that caused water production to stop.
Some electrical repairs are needed, but the plant is producing water again. Some customers may experience discolored water, according to a news release.
"We will be flushing hydrants to help reduce the amount of discolored water that travels through the water system. Although the water may look as dark as tea or soda, it is safe to drink. If you have discolored water, please run your cold water for a few minutes to help clear up the water in your service line. We will continue to monitor this situation through the weekend and will advise if there are any changes. We appreciate our customers’ patience and cooperation."
