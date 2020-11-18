A second suspect has been arrested in connection with Nov. 8 gunfire outside Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Melvin Bell, 36, of Terre Haute, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, carrying a handgun without a license, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Jail records show Bell is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 3 for a hearing today.
Hours after the incident occurred in the high school parking lot, police arrested Kevin L Joyner II, 23, of Terre Haute, on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm on school property, two counts of possession of a handgun without a license by a convicted felon, and intimidation.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo Superior Court 1, detectives said a witness in the school parking lot reported the incident involving Joyner, Bell and two vehicles.
A witness said Joyner was struck by a vehicle, and Bell fired a handgun at the vehicle as it fled the scene. The fleeing vehicle was struck by bullets, but no injuries were reported.
The witness said Joyner and Bell got into a Jeep and fled the parking lot. Their Jeep was followed by another person who confirmed a description of the vehicle. The Jeep was later found by police at Sixth and Greenwood streets.
Police spoke to the Jeep driver, who identified Joyner, Bell and another person as passengers during the incident. The driver said she was with the men at a gas station when people in another vehicle began to follow them. The driver said she stopped at the school where the gunfire occurred as Joyner and Bell confronted the people in the other vehicle.
Joyner's case is pending in Vigo Superior Court 1. He has a Jan. 25 hearing set.
