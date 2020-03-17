A second Hoosier has died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
That patient is a Johnson County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. No other information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
Six new positive cases of COVID-19 have been added, making the total 30 Hoosiers diagnosed through the state health department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private labs.
The new cases involved two residents each in Lake, Franklin and Marion counties.
For updates, go online to www.in.gov/coronavirus. Cases are listed by county of residence.
