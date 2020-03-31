A second death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Vigo County.
The Vigo County Health Department announced the death on its website and on Twitter this morning.
Currently, the county has had eight confirmed cases of coronavirus, with six active cases and two deaths, according to the website. (A correction to the totals was made this morning after the state notified the county of a local case confirmed elsewhere.)
In this morning's updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, 374 new confirmed cases were added in the state for a total of 2,159. Another 14 deaths were reported for a total of 49 deaths so far. Provisional tests have been reported for 13,373 individuals.
At 2:30 p.m. today, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
You can watch the press conference here:
