A second bald eagle has been found shot to death in the Wabash Valley.

Indiana Conservation Officers located a second dead eagle recently after responding to a rural area along Sullivan County Road 800 west about eight miles west of Shelburn in northern Sullivan County.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The officers recovered the eagle's body from a tree and said is appears the shooting occurred in early January.

On March 10 in southern Vigo County, officers recovered a juvenile bald eagle that had been shot in the breast.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher Inc.

Anyone with information leading to a conviction can call Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the TIP hotline at 800-847-4367.