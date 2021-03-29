A second bald eagle has been found shot to death in the Wabash Valley.
Indiana Conservation Officers located a second dead eagle recently after responding to a rural area along Sullivan County Road 800 west about eight miles west of Shelburn in northern Sullivan County.
The officers recovered the eagle's body from a tree and said is appears the shooting occurred in early January.
On March 10 in southern Vigo County, officers recovered a juvenile bald eagle that had been shot in the breast.
A $2,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher Inc.
Anyone with information leading to a conviction can call Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the TIP hotline at 800-847-4367.
