On Dec. 27, the Vigo County School Board will be asked to approve an expansive, revised strategic plan and — potentially — it will be asked to identify a plan for high school facilities to proceed with a May referendum.
But Superintendent Rob Haworth emphasized on Monday after a school board work session the district must first gauge public sentiment to determine if the public would support one of three high school options that has been put forth.
The district is conducting several meetings this month — including a virtual meeting Tuesday night — to obtain public feedback.
All three proposed options would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses — with two options calling for new construction/renovation and the third calling for new schools at each campus.
On Dec. 27, the school board "will actually identify the [high school] plan, if we go forward," Haworth said.
The board would identify that plan in what is called a preliminary determination hearing, Haworth said. The board would then come back on Jan. 10 and if they voted yes at that time, the selected building program would be placed on a ballot for May.
The district is conducting 10 meetings this month, and in December, "We'll be refining those three [options] and trying to get one singular project to move forward," Haworth said
The district, and board, may find "the time is not right and won't move any project forward," Haworth said.
During Monday's work session, Haworth outlined the updated strategic plan, titled, "Uncommon."
The district accomplished much of its original strategic plan far earlier than anticipated, with CARES and ESSER funds greatly expediting its plan to give all students Chromebooks.
What the board is now considering "is an aspirational strategic plan," he told the board.
The community is losing residents, and the school district is losing enrollment, he said. For just the second time since 1910, the city of Terre Haute has fewer than 59,000 residents.
"I think we're at a crossroads as a community ... are we going to lay down and die and let that be our future, or we going to attack and try to do those things that might reverse that trend. I think we have a great opportunity to do just that," Haworth said.
It calls for an "uncommon plan," he said. The community has many assets working in its favor — higher education, transportation, trade unions and growing businesses.
At the heart of the plan is 30-plus credential or certification hours or 30 plus dual college credit hours when students graduate high school, he said. "Can we add greater value" to that diploma.
The goal is to have that in place for the Class of 2027, or this year’s seventh graders.
Why is that important? "Labor economists say that two-thirds of U.S. citizens need industry-recognized certifications, industry and business credentials or college degrees to thrive," he stated in a letter included in the strategic plan outline.
He also cited an organization that states, "without a post-secondary credential, you only have a 12% chance of having a job that pays a living wage within six years of high school graduation."
For students to thrive, teachers and other staff must also thrive, he said. The plan calls for competitive salaries and benefits; meaningful professional development; and quality of life initiatives.
Staff also must be incentivized to earn credentials to teach dual credit and credential-bearing courses.
Another component of the plan relates to finances. "Bringing our spending and footprint in line with future enrollment projections is vital to the financial health of the district," the plan states.
As part of its ongoing spending reduction plan, the district has closed and repurposed two elementary schools and the plan calls for closing a third. That third school will be identified when the board adopts the updated strategic plan Dec. 27, Haworth said.
The closed school will be repurposed, he said.
Another component of the plan is a proposed new FITE [fabrication, innovation, technology and engineering] Center, a career-focused center serving students in collaboration with local labor, industry and higher education.
Students would attend for a half-day, focusing on career pathways. It would have flexible space to respond to workforce needs.
The project involves a partnership with other entities and the goal would be to locate it in eastern Vigo County; the estimated cost is $28.5 million, and the goal is for $5 million to come from a Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant.
Other aspects of the plan seek to attract students and generate new revenue.
• One of those is an international residency program that would bring high school students from other countries to Vigo County schools. Those students would pay tuition to live and learn in Vigo County. The district would partner with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College to house students.
"There is energy that has developed around that," with support from SMWC, he said.
• The district also is proposing a statewide online school that would help the district increase enrollment and revenue. The district would use its own curriculum and teachers to deliver instruction online.
•The next repurposed elementary school would become a VCSC learning lab.
It would host enrichment activities in a rotating format for VCSC students. It could also partner with home school networks to provide programming such as for music, science or art.
After Haworth's presentation, board member Amy Lore said, "These are really exciting, aspirational goals. Thank you for the work."
Details of the full strategic plan can be found at tinyurl.com/vcscuncommon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.