The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Indiana small businesses suffering economic injury as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza announced the loans today, saying the SBA acted under its own authority as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the presiden.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the entire state of Indiana and the contiguous counties of Clark, Cook, Crawford, Edgar, Gallatin, Iroquois, Kankakee, Lawrence, Vermilion, Wabash, White and Will in Illinois.
The declaration also makes assistance available in the Kentucky counties of Boone, Breckinridge, Carroll, Daviess, Gallatin, Hancock, Hardin, Henderson, Jefferson, Meade, Oldham, Trimble and Union. Also included are the Michigan counties of Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale and Saint Joseph in Michigan. In Ohio, the counties are Butler, Darke, Defiance, Hamilton, Mercer, Paulding, Preble, Van Wert and Williams.
The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, the agency said in a news release.
Eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is based on the financial impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses. The interest rate for private non-profit organizations is 2.75 percent. SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years and are available to entities without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 18, 2020.
For more information about Coronavirus, visit coronavirus.gov
For more information about available SBA resources and services, visit SBA.gov/coronavirus
