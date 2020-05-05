Santhana Naidu has been named vice president for communications and marketing at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Rose-Hulman officials announced this morning.
For the past seven years, Naidu has served as associate vice president and chief marketing officer at Indiana State University and also was the university’s director of web services for two years.
The Rose-Hulman appointment comes after a nationwide search, which attracted candidates from higher education, businesses and non-profit organizations throughout the country.
Since starting May 4, Naidu is providing counsel and support to President Robert A. Coons, other administrators and the campus community about external and internal communications matters, crisis communications, and best ways to market Rose-Hulman to achieve its strategic initiatives, especially those involving student recruitment, institutional advancement and alumni relations.
“Santhana brings significant communications and marketing experience, both from industry and more recently the higher education sector. Strategic communications and marketing leadership and expertise have been and will continue to be critically important to us on a local, state, regional and national level. Santhana comes uniquely prepared to assist us in our communications and marketing efforts,” Coons said.
Naidu has made presentations at national conferences and webinars on such topics as increasing enrollment yield rates in higher education, global student recruitment efforts and enhancing student recruitment through mobile services.
Naidu’s previous experiences also include being director of online marketing and analytics for Williams Randall Marketing in Indianapolis.
“I have long admired Rose-Hulman and believe it shares my convictions regarding access and value of higher education,” Naidu said. “These are challenging times in higher education with institutions facing similar pressures regarding affordability and cost containment, the enrollment challenges with a shrinking market and increased competition, brand awareness, and fundraising and endowment growth."
Communications and marketing must play an important role in achieving success in each of these key areas, Naidu said.
Naidu earned a master’s of business administration degree and a bachelor’s of management information systems degree, both from ISU.
A young leader in the Terre Haute community, Naidu was a member of the inaugural 2015 Class of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce’s 12 Under 40 award recipients. He is the current governor of Rotary International’s southern Indiana clubs and has been a member of the Terre Haute Rotary Club since 2004.
Naidu also has been a member of the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission and Union Hospital Foundation, along with having leadership roles in the United Way of the Wabash Valley, Wabash Valley Art Spaces, Wabash Valley Community Foundation and Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries.
