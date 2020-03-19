Envoy Sue Linden with the Salvation Army in Terre Haute today released COVID-19 virus-updated procedures for food and emergency assistance.
"We no longer are doing face-to-face interviews until further notice," a news release states. But the call center remains available and office hours are the same.
Anyone in need of food assistance can call 812-235-0436. Eligible residents will receive a call number and be required to show an ID and the number when they drive around the building to pick up the food.
"Regarding utilities and rent/mortgage we will process interviews over the phone," the release states. Information must be faxed or scanned to 812-234-1513 or emailed to jaylee.dispennett@usc.salvationarmy.org or Elizabeth.little@usc.salvationarmy.org.
All necessary paperwork is needed at the time to reduce delays.
Call 812-232-4081 with any questions regarding eligibility.
Visit The Salvation Army at saterrehaute.org for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.