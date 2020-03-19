salvation-army-logo.jpg

The Salvation Army is at 234 S. Eighth St. in Terre Haute.

 The Tribune-Star

Envoy Sue Linden with the Salvation Army in Terre Haute today released COVID-19 virus-updated procedures for food and emergency assistance.

"We no longer are doing face-to-face interviews until further notice," a news release states. But the call center remains available and office hours are the same.

Anyone in need of food assistance can call 812-235-0436. Eligible residents will receive a call number and be required to show an ID and the number when they drive around the building to pick up the food.

"Regarding utilities and rent/mortgage we will process interviews over the phone," the release states. Information must be faxed or scanned to 812-234-1513 or emailed to jaylee.dispennett@usc.salvationarmy.org or Elizabeth.little@usc.salvationarmy.org.

All necessary paperwork is needed at the time to reduce delays.

Call 812-232-4081 with any questions regarding eligibility.

Visit The Salvation Army at saterrehaute.org for more details.

