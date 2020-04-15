To assist students in this time of hardship and crisis, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will pay all student workers for wages they would have earned for the month of April, the college has announced.
When students were moved online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of the student workforce was impacted through a disruption of their campus employment.
“This left many students without jobs and an income through the remainder of the semester, which they had been anticipating,” said Jaclyn Walters, vice president for finance and administration. “This did not sit well with the college leadership team. It’s not The Woods way.”
To be eligible, students must be have been actively employed by the College as of March 1, 2020. Students will be paid for the month based on an average of their wage earnings over the past six months.
Walters added, “Our students remain our top priority. Anything we can do to help them be successful… we’re going to do it.”
