Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has announced a new partnership with the Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs to provide scholarships to members, employees and volunteers.
The college is offering a full-tuition award for up to eight semesters for a member identified by the organization as Youth of the Year in Indiana.
The recipient must meet the minimum requirements for admission to SMWC, enroll as a full-time student in a degree-seeking campus program and reside on campus.
In addition, four awards will be offered to Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year runner-ups, in annual tuition scholarships for up to eight semesters.
Beyond this educational opportunity for students, Indiana Boys & Girls Club employees, volunteers and members who wish to be a full-time student in a degree-seeking campus program can qualify for an annual tuition scholarship.
Those who wish to pursue a degree in Woods Online, SMWC’s online program, can qualify based on the number of credit hours they are pursuing. Similarly, those who wish to pursue a master’s degree in leadership development or a master’s degree in healthcare administration can qualify for scholarships.
"We are proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Clubs, as their leadership is committed to advancing the educational goals of not only their members, but their employees and volunteers," said Dottie King, college president.
Boys & Girls Clubs in Indiana serve more than 130,000 Hoosier children and teens each year. In addition, 15,273 staff and volunteers are working with those youth.
“Workforce readiness is a central component of what is taught and experienced at our Clubs," said Lana Taylor, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Indiana. "We feel a partnership with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is right in line with helping our youth, staff and volunteers build knowledge, skills and learning experiences that will help prepare them for the 21st century workforce and economic potential over a lifetime."
For more information about these scholarships, visit smwc.edu/boysandgirlsclub.
