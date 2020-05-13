Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will keep its academic year 2021-22 tuition the same as its 2020-21 rate for all undergraduate students, the administration announced today.

The college has held the undergraduate tuition rate flat since the 2018-19 academic year, which means four straight years of zero tuition increases for students.

“We know students and families everywhere are struggling. It is part of our mission to meet our students where they are, going above and beyond to help them achieve their goals, and now, that mission is more important than ever,” said Dottie L. King, college president.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“We’re working to increase students’ access to quality education during a time when many do not know what the future holds for them. It’s part of our DNA to put our students first, remaining as affordable as possible while continuing to offer an outstanding educational experience,” she said.

Graduate tuition will also remain flat for the 2021-22 academic year from 2020-21.

To apply for admission, visit www.smwc.edu/admission.