Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College celebrated a long-standing tradition of academic excellence during its 187th commencement ceremony Saturday morning and ushered in a new custom to aspire higher with the first commencement address offered by a student.
Kathryn Kraft, Zionsville, was selected as the 2021 commencement on-campus speaker after being nominated by faculty, staff and students and interviewed by a review board.
The business administration major, who was also on the college's basketball and equine teams and served as the vice president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, plans to return to the college to earn her master of leadership development. She said she was grateful for the challenging and fulfilling experiences the college offered her.
"Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has provided us with so many opportunities. Perhaps it's given the opportunity to be the first in your family to graduate from college, to meet your very best friend, find a career path you love or win a collegiate championship," Kraft said. "Now it's our responsibility to use those lessons as springboards for opportunities to become effective servant leaders."
Kraft said Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College mentors have challenged and molded the students to become better people, and their hardest classes have taught them perseverance. She said the faculty and staff made their collective success possible.
"Commencement is always a celebration of persistence and success and after enduring over a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's commencement is a testament to the determination of our faculty and students," said Dottie King, SMWC president.
Presented to the most prestigious alumni, the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to Claire Thuning-Roberson, class of 1967. Although semi-retired, she serves as the president and chief executive officer of H2Biologics, a biotechnology start-up company that focuses on cancer treatment.
"Her legacy is one to be celebrated by future generations," said King. "Her work to advance cancer treatments provide immeasurable contributions to society."
Four on-campus seniors tied for the Maud Helm Rockwell Medal for Academic Excellence with perfect 4.0 grade point averages: Alexandria Bazzani, Bridget Gutish, Ashley Otte and Lindsey Skelton. Gutish also earned the Kappa Gamma Pi Saint Catherine of Alexandria National Catholic Graduate Honor Society award. Elizabeth Reel earned the Undergraduate Alumni Leadership and Service award and Emma Campbell earned the Graduate Alumni Leadership and Service award.
The graduating class consisted of 218 seniors hailing from 33 states and four countries, including Canada, China, France and Italy. One of those students, Jeffrey L. Allen, 63, was in his last year of the nursing program when he passed away in March while providing care during this pandemic. He was awarded posthumously a bachelor of science degree and his family was there to accept his diploma.
Small acorns growing into mighty oak trees is often used to describe the academic, spiritual and personal development students experience at the college.
Justine Gibson, Terre Haute, graduated with a major in music therapy with a psychology minor. She will leave the campus for a six-month internship at a Fulton, Missouri state hospital and will return back to "The Woods" to pursue a master's degree in music therapy.
Alexis Cobb, Fairland, a double major in equine studies and psychology with a minor in equine assisted therapy, will return to "The Woods" to pursue her master's degree in mental health counselling.
Paige Harris, West Terre Haute, is an elementary education graduate. She has been substitute teaching at Fuqua Elementary and hopes to get an offer for fulltime employment in the near future. "This means the world to me and I'm just so happy we got to have this commencement ceremony," she said.
Drew Arnold, Carmel, a business administration and marketing major, is already a part-owner in a paint ball business. He was on the equine riding team at the college and hopes to ride horses in Europe as soon as concerns of the pandemic are lessened so that he can develop an equine sales business.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
