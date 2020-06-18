Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College conducted a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for a new $15 million residence/dining hall facility.
Slated to open in fall 2021, it will be the college's second residence hall and located next to Le Fer Hall, which opened in 1924. Enrollment "has increased to the point where we needed a new residence hall," said Dottie King, college president.
The 49,070 square-foot building will house 92 students with suite-style rooms and a mini-kitchen and living room in each suite; it will have a dining hall with a capacity of 500; and it will have a bookstore that will be relocated from Hulman Hall.
The new residence hall will house upperclassmen and potentially graduate students.
The project is being developed in partnership with Ohio-based University Housing Solutions, which builds housing primarily for private Catholic colleges. It will be financed through a lease-to-own arrangement, in which the developer will fund it and the college will lease it until it is paid for. "It's very common in higher education now," King said.
During the ceremony, Jim Schmidt, president of University Housing Solutions, announced a surprise gift of $500,000 from an affiliated endowment for the college to use however it wants. "That was a really nice surprise," King said after the program.
Le Fer will continue as a residence hall and is currently being renovated.
